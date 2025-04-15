Wednesday is ‘Wawa Day’ as Liberty Twp. store celebrates grand opening

The location at 7198 Cincinnati-Dayton Road will be the first between eight to 10 Wawa stores slated to open in the SW Ohio region by the end of this year. The Liberty Twp. opening also marks the 10th state Wawa has expanded into, according to the company.

There are 1,100 locations across the Wawa footprint.

Wawa is a convenient and gas station that offers, among other things, fresh food, beverages, convenience and fuel.

In addition to opening eight to 10 stores in Ohio — including Huber Heights in the greater Dayton area and Fairfield and Deerfield Twp. in the greater Cincinnati area — Wawa plans to open stores in Ohio over the next five to eight years. They plan to build six to 10 stores in each of those years, investing more than $7.5 million in each development and employ, on average 35 associates.

Each construction project would employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners, according to the company.

WAWA JOBS

To apply for an Ohio Wawa job, visit www.wawa.com/careers as the company plans over the next six months to hire for all positions, from managers to associates.