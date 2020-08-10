Teen sentenced for Middletown shooting death that stemmed from dispute over $10

Police were called at 7:44 p.m. on May 13 to the 1400 block of Yankee Road, where they found Booker seriously injured from gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Booker’s mother called 911 and told dispatchers Booker has been shot. Police said Booker took $10 from a shelf in the home his mother shared with co-defendant Dhameer Haamid Scott’s father, which started the argument that led to the shooting. Scott was originally charged with murder, but that charge was later dropped.

Police asked Singletary to take a lie detector test, which he failed, police said. He was then charged with murder.

Last month, Scott, 24, was indicted for tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and improperly furnishing firearms to a minor, all felonies. He is free on bond awaiting trial

Police say Scott gave the gun to the teen and they fled out of state together after the shooting.