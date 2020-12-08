Former Danbarry theater on Hamilton’s West Side available for development after recent purchase

Scott Helton has purchased and gutted the former movie theater on NW Washington Boulevard in Hamilton with hopes of turning it into some type of entertainment venue, possibly finding a brewery or restaurants to occupy some of the 24,000 sq. ft. building. NICK GRAHAM/ STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Helton grew up in Millville and now lives in Ross. He’s a 1982 Badin High School graduate.

“There’s just not that many buildings on that side of town with that kind of space in it, so it’s a really nice opportunity,” he said.

He, like others, is bullish on Hamilton’s future with the planned December 2021 opening of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, which is prompting a number of business openings in the city.

He’s not looking to build out the project himself, “but I can definitely work with them from the rent side of things to get them in and running,” he said.

Given the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, he’s willing to work with potential tenants on the rental rates, he said: “It’s going to be a commitment between me and them that we want them to get up and running, and be successful.”

Helton is working with his daughter, Taylor Helton, a recent Ohio University graduate on the project. He can be contacted at 513-478-7615 or thelton@aol.com.

SERVPRO, a company that restores buildings from mold, or after fires or water damage, bought the building and planned to use it for their business, but that didn’t work out. He was going to represent them to sell the property.

“I was looking at selling it for them, when I ended up just making them an offer to buy it,” he said.