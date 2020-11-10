Downtown Middletown business owner and ‘gem of our city’ dies at 41

He said Goheen was simply called Kara.

“Few people are known just by one name,” he said. “She was that kind of individual. People are heartbroken."

Shelby Quinlivan, spokeswoman for the city, called Goheen “the ray of sunshine” that was cast downtown.

“We have lost a gem of our city,” she said.

Ami Vitori, a business owner and city council member, said a luminary ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday in downtown to celebrate Goheen’s life.

“Shocked” Vitori said when asked about her friend’s death. “It still doesn’t seem like it could have happened. She was so young, so full of life. You never would think someone’s life would end that quickly and surprisingly.”

As Vitori fought back tears, she said Goheen is “who we all should aspire to be. All she cared about was helping others. She always saw the best in everyone.”

Jeri Lewis, from Kingswell, said a video of Goheen was shot last week and the awards presentation will be broadcast on Facebook at 7 p.m. Dec. 17.

When asked about Goheen’s death, Lewis said: “I couldn’t believe it. My heart just...I don’t understand. I don’t think she even had an enemy. That’s how fine of a person she was. That’s a good life led."

Last month, Goheen and Hatton opened Charlie + Will Provisions at 68 S. Main St. in downtown Middletown, converting it from a short-term rental space into a retail destination.

Besides her fiancé, Mike Stafford, she is survived by her parents, two sisters and several nieces. No funeral arrangements have been announced.