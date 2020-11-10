Downtown Middletown business owner and ‘gem of our city’ dies at 41

MIDDLETOWN — She lived in Middletown for just 12 years, but the impact Kara Goheen had on the community can’t be measured in years, her friends said.
Goheen, a community volunteer who recently opened a downtown business with Suzie Hatton, died Sunday. She was 41. No cause of death has been released.
Her friends are shocked because many of them had just talked to her after she was scheduled to receive the Mary Maurer Volunteer of the Year Award from the Middletown Community Foundation and the Impact Award for Community Building from Kingswell.
Goheen, who moved to Middletown from a small city near Buffalo, was instrumental in many of the successful downtown Middletown events. She served on the board of the Downtown Middletown Inc. and was on the promotions committee, said Jeff Payne, executive director.
“She was the energy behind the DMI,” he said. “Her enthusiasm, creativity and the way she poured herself into everything she did, well, it will be missed.”
He said Goheen was simply called Kara.
“Few people are known just by one name,” he said. “She was that kind of individual. People are heartbroken."
Shelby Quinlivan, spokeswoman for the city, called Goheen “the ray of sunshine” that was cast downtown.
“We have lost a gem of our city,” she said.
Ami Vitori, a business owner and city council member, said a luminary ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday in downtown to celebrate Goheen’s life.
“Shocked” Vitori said when asked about her friend’s death. “It still doesn’t seem like it could have happened. She was so young, so full of life. You never would think someone’s life would end that quickly and surprisingly.”
As Vitori fought back tears, she said Goheen is “who we all should aspire to be. All she cared about was helping others. She always saw the best in everyone.”
Jeri Lewis, from Kingswell, said a video of Goheen was shot last week and the awards presentation will be broadcast on Facebook at 7 p.m. Dec. 17.
When asked about Goheen’s death, Lewis said: “I couldn’t believe it. My heart just...I don’t understand. I don’t think she even had an enemy. That’s how fine of a person she was. That’s a good life led."
Last month, Goheen and Hatton opened Charlie + Will Provisions at 68 S. Main St. in downtown Middletown, converting it from a short-term rental space into a retail destination.
Besides her fiancé, Mike Stafford, she is survived by her parents, two sisters and several nieces. No funeral arrangements have been announced.