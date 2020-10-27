New business replaces boutique hotel in historic downtown Middletown building

“We’re trying to be the go-to place to come and get a gift and try to make you smile," said Goheen, adding they have sections for pets, kids, kitchen and Harry Potter. “We wanted to make sure everyone would feel comfortable and everyone could find something.”

And with every purchase, customers get to pick a positivity card, which has an inspirational quote as “sometimes we just need to hear something positive,” she said. “We want to make sure everyone feels comfortable and everyone can find something."

But Charlie + Will won’t just be a modern mercantile store, Goheen said.

They are planning for weekly workshops, such as cooking, crafting and other interactive activities, and incorporating the parking lot and backyard for a possible fair, farmer’s market or something to “bring a little bit more action to Main Street.” They’ll also allow “sipping” in the store, which means they allow Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, drinks to be consumed inside. They are next door to The Swire Inn and around the corner from Rolling Mills Brewing Co.

There are also plans to convert the upstairs bedroom suites into other additional spaces for other businesses.

The building was constructedby former Middletown banker George Barnitz. He and his business partner, William Oglesby owned the Oglesby-Barntiz Bank in downtown, and their sons, Charles Barntiz and William Oglesby were also bankers who were “pillars of strength” within the city, and had the trust of the people, Goheen said.

“It’s really been a fun name in a good way to honor history, but also give it a modern twist," Goheen said, and the women have fun, where Hatton and Goheen say they call each other “Chuck and Bill.”