3 Butler County school districts part of new Ohio specialty license plates

Still others are for the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Ohio Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Specialized interest plates are license plates with specified character combinations, logos supporting a special interest group or both. All specialty plates, except military, require an additional fee to cover the cost of production and handling. Some may include a fee up to $50 earmarked for a particular organization. The fees are charged each year, including when only a validation sticker is needed, according to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles website.

The bill also allows registration costs for hybrid and electric vehicles to be prorated.

According to a release from Rep. Dave Greenspan (R-Westlake), the prior version of the law caused hybrid and electric owners to possibly pay full registration fees twice during the same year. For example, an individual might pay the full fee when they buy an electric vehicle today, and then have to pay again on their birthday months later.