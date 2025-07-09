Business expo in Butler County expected to have more than 70 exhibitors from throughout region

“The Regional Business Expo has become a can’t-miss event for anyone doing business in the region,’’ said Joe Hinson, the chamber’s president and chief executive officer.

“It’s where connections are made, visibility is built, and deals begin.’’

Most participating businesses are from the West Chester/Liberty township area but come from as far south as the Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky International Airport and north into the Dayton area.

A wide variety of businesses from the healthcare, development, finance, government, hospitality, education, culinary, and non-profit sectors will have representatives at their booths.

Although there is no formal luncheon this year, visitors will find a variety of food samples, said Tim Essex, chamber spokesman.

“There will be a lot of culinary there. There will be food galore,’’ Essex said.

“There will be plenty of food for people to nibble on. It should be enough that people can eat lunch just by having samples.”

Two, 70-inch flat-screen televisions will be given out – one to visitors; the other to participating vendors.

Anywhere from 700 to 1,000 visitors are expected at this year’s Expo, Essex said.

Information: 513-777-3600 or www.thechamberalliance.com