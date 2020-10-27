Madison school board member on resigning: ‘The negativity that swirls around a public office’ caused departure

Norvell, who was elected to the Madison school board in 2017, said he will continue on as head of the Madison Schools' committee seeking to raise money for the district’s first artificial turf sports field.

Robinson was appointed to the board in 2008 and won election to remain in 2012.

Neither Madison Board of Education President, nor fellow board members, responded to emails seeking their comments about Norvell’s resignation or Robinson joining the board.

Norvell was arrested in April for a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor charge.

He later pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

He was given a 30-day suspended jail sentence.

A temporary restraining order was withdrawn and there was no order for Norvell to stay away from his wife, per her request, according to court records.

Under Ohio law, Robinson will hold Norvell’s seat until Dec. 31, 2021 if he chooses to not seek election to the board in November of that year.