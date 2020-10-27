Madison school board member on resigning: ‘The negativity that swirls around a public office’ caused departure

Officials on the governing board of Madison Schools recently appointed a former school board member to fill a seat left vacant by a resignation.
Chad Norvell resigned from the Madison Board of Education earlier this month, and last week the school board appointed Pete Robinson, who has previously served on the board, to fill his position.
In his resignation letter, Norvell said his decision to leave was best for his family but he also decried what he described as “the negativity that swirls around a public office in this township has made me reconsider my position.”
“This is a difficult decision, but at this time, I feel it is what is best for my family that I step away from a public position. There is no specific reason for my leaving other than wanting privacy for my family that can not be accomplished in the current climate of social media. My family is my main focus and my children are my world,” wrote Norvell.
“When I was elected, it was beyond predicting how this all would end, but maybe it is time that the air is allowed to leak out of the balloon. I want to be free to express my opinion without fear of repercussions toward my fellow board members or the administration."
Norvell, who was elected to the Madison school board in 2017, said he will continue on as head of the Madison Schools' committee seeking to raise money for the district’s first artificial turf sports field.
Robinson was appointed to the board in 2008 and won election to remain in 2012.
Neither Madison Board of Education President, nor fellow board members, responded to emails seeking their comments about Norvell’s resignation or Robinson joining the board.
Norvell was arrested in April for a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor charge.
He later pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
He was given a 30-day suspended jail sentence.
A temporary restraining order was withdrawn and there was no order for Norvell to stay away from his wife, per her request, according to court records.
Under Ohio law, Robinson will hold Norvell’s seat until Dec. 31, 2021 if he chooses to not seek election to the board in November of that year.