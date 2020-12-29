Police investigating fatal shooting of Hamilton man

Daiquon Peterson, 25, of Lane Street, died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death has been ruled a homicide by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, and Hamilton detectives are investigating.

Peterson was shot Sunday night in Hamilton. At about 8:20 p.m., three 911 calls were received by dispatchers reporting a man had been shot in a vehicle in the 2300 block of Dixie Highway.