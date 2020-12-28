Fairfield police investigating weekend bar shooting incident

At about 7:19 p.m. Sunday, there was a report of shots fired between two vehicles at Bargo’s Grill & Tap at 7105 Dixie Highway, said Fairfield police Sgt. Becky Ervin.

“Nobody was hit, nobody was injured,” she said. “And from what we can tell, it appears they know each other, so it’s not a case where someone is randomly targeting people. They know each other.”