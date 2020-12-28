Fairfield police investigating weekend bar shooting incident

A shooting at a Fairfield bar over the weekend resulted in no one injured and suspects identified, according to police.
At about 7:19 p.m. Sunday, there was a report of shots fired between two vehicles at Bargo’s Grill & Tap at 7105 Dixie Highway, said Fairfield police Sgt. Becky Ervin.
“Nobody was hit, nobody was injured,” she said. “And from what we can tell, it appears they know each other, so it’s not a case where someone is randomly targeting people. They know each other.”
Ervin said the case is still under investigation and investigators are following leads and talking with suspects, and there are no indications the shootings are gang-related.
“We’re still looking into things. I think it’s just two parties that maybe just don’t care for each other,” she said. “For the most part, we have people identified. We know who the people are that are involved.”
Only one vehicle involved sustained damage in the shooting, Ervin said.
Witnesses to the shooting have cooperated with police, she said.
