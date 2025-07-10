West Chester woman accused of making false reports of Dayton shooter sentenced

If she violates the terms of her probation she could be sentenced to six to 18 months in prison.

She was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of swatting in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

One count of making false alarms, a misdemeanor, was dismissed.

On June 8, 2024, Whiters made three 911 calls within about four hours, causing Dayton officers to respond to the 200 block of Geneva Road, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said.

In the first call, she claimed a person with a gun assaulted her and would shoot law enforcement, according to the prosecutor’s office.

She reportedly claimed he would shoot any responding officers in the second call and then said he killed everyone in the house in the third call.

None of it was true, the prosecutor’s office said.

Whiters said the shooter was an ex-boyfriend, according to Bauer.

“The same victim has had similar issues in the past from this same suspect,” he said.

Staff writer Jen Balduf contributed to this report.