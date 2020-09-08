‘He was not afraid of the gunfire’: Shot Middletown officer praises response of K-9 partner

In the week since the shooting, Jordan said he wakes up thinking about the incident and how he reacted.

“Things happen,” he said of the shooting.

He didn’t want to discuss details of the shooting because the investigation is ongoing, he said.

A video of the shooting taken by a bystander and released by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office appears to show Hubbard shooting out of the window as Koda jumps into the car, then police returning fire.

Hubbard, 35, received multiple gunshot wounds when eight officers returned fire, according to officials. He remains in the hospital and hasn’t been charged.

He was released from prison on April 19 after serving an 18-month term for having weapons under disability and a drug charge.

On Monday, Jordan, his right wrist and index finger wrapped, returned to light duty as Middletown K-9 officers began a 12-week program of taking five “green dogs” and training them to be work with representatives from four law enforcement agencies, Hamilton, Monroe and Trenton police departments and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Hamilton will receive two canines.

After the dogs graduate in three months, they will be certified to track illegal drugs and apprehend suspects.

That’s exactly what Koda accomplished when he came to his partner’s rescue.

“He did that job,” Jordan said Monday while sitting in the K-9 training room. “He’s like a best friend who always has my back. We have a bond together."

After the shooting, Jordan was hospitalized for one day at Atrium Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. He said the Middletown community was very supportive to him, his family and the police department.

Police chief David Birk said the family that lived where the shooting occurred dropped off a fruit basket at the police station.

“Despite what’s going on in the world and this country, Middletown people appreciate the police and the job we do,” Jordan said.