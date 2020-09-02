Officer wounded in shooting part of Middletown police family: What to know about Dennis Jordan

Holly and Denny have four children, including one, Tyler Owens-Jordan, who is Cincinnati police officer.

A Middletown police officer was shot after a pursuit that began in Fairfield on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, ended in a crash and shots fired on Mason- Montgomery Road in Turtlecreek Twp. in Warren County. The officer shot was identified as Dennis Jordan, who was shot in the arm and finger, according to a city of Middletown spokeswoman. He was taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown with injuries that were described as not life-threatening. Middletown police Chief David Birk said the suspect they were chasing was wanted related to a Hamilton homicide investigation. He did not identify the suspect, but a city spokeswoman said he was also injured and was taken to West Chester Hospital. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Jordan was released from the hospital following treatment for his wounds in the Monday incident. He was shot three times. Donnie Owens said he was very lucky the most damaging wound to to his shoulder was from a bullet that exited the body immediately.

“No damage to the bone, letting it heal from the inside out,” Donnie Owens said.

He saidJordan had cover behind his cruiser from the suspect, but he stepped out to see what his dog was doing when Koda was sent though the window of the suspect’s vehicle.

“The guy was shooting, not at anyone (in particular), and Denny was the one hit,” Donnie Owens said. Koda was not injured.

The Owen-Jordan family is well-known in the city and Madison Twp., where they are residents.

Heather Gibson, owner of Triple Moon Coffeehouse on Central Avenue in Middletown, has been serving Middletown officers for several years, but “Denny has a special place in my heart,” she said.

Gibson said Jordan took a special interest in her eighth-grade son, who loves his dog.

When she heard about the shooting, “my heart just sank to my feet,” Gibson said.

“I also thought of Holly,” Gibson said. “They are great people and officers. I say Denny is more of the warrior cop and Holly is the community cop.”

Gibson said they are sending “healing energy to him for a speedy recovery. We have been very fortunate in Middletown. I’m thankful we were this time.”