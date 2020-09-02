Officer wounded in shooting part of Middletown police family: What to know about Dennis Jordan

When veteran Middletown Office Dennis “Denny” Jordan was shot Monday afternoon following a pursuit that ended in Warren County, his family filled with law enforcement officers was hit hard.
Jordan joined the force in 1999 and has served in several positions, including several years as a K-9 officer. His K-9 partner, Koda, was with Jordan on Monday but was unharmed when the suspect began shooting.
The 49-year-old is married to fellow Middletown Officer Holly Owens-Jordan, 45, who is a 26-year veteran. She began her career as a dispatcher in 1994.
Owens-Jordan became a police officer in 1997 following in her father’s footsteps. Lt. Donnie Owens, Denny’s father-in-law, retired as a lieutenant in 2008.
Holly and Denny have four children, including one, Tyler Owens-Jordan, who is Cincinnati police officer.
Jordan was released from the hospital following treatment for his wounds in the Monday incident. He was shot three times. Donnie Owens said he was very lucky the most damaging wound to to his shoulder was from a bullet that exited the body immediately.
“No damage to the bone, letting it heal from the inside out,” Donnie Owens said.
He saidJordan had cover behind his cruiser from the suspect, but he stepped out to see what his dog was doing when Koda was sent though the window of the suspect’s vehicle.
“The guy was shooting, not at anyone (in particular), and Denny was the one hit,” Donnie Owens said. Koda was not injured.
The Owen-Jordan family is well-known in the city and Madison Twp., where they are residents.
Heather Gibson, owner of Triple Moon Coffeehouse on Central Avenue in Middletown, has been serving Middletown officers for several years, but “Denny has a special place in my heart,” she said.
Gibson said Jordan took a special interest in her eighth-grade son, who loves his dog.
When she heard about the shooting, “my heart just sank to my feet,” Gibson said.
“I also thought of Holly,” Gibson said. “They are great people and officers. I say Denny is more of the warrior cop and Holly is the community cop.”
Gibson said they are sending “healing energy to him for a speedy recovery. We have been very fortunate in Middletown. I’m thankful we were this time.”