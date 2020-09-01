Husband tells police he was assaulted by men who confronted his wife outside their Middletown home

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown detectives are investigating an alleged assault that occurred Saturday night in the 400 block of McKinley Street.
When officers arrived at 10 p.m., the victim told them he was jumped by several men after his wife asked them to move out of the street so she could park in front of their residence. He said about six men were yelling at his wife when he went outside to try to resolve the situation.
The man said the males became “argumentative and aggressive.” He said he was assaulted by one or two of them.
The man told police that some of the subjects in the group attempted to help him and break up the fight, but they left prior to officers arriving on the scene.
He had “obvious injuries” to his face, according to the Middletown Division of Police report. He had blood around his nose and mouth area and redness and swelling on all sides of his face, the report read.
The man was transported to the hospital for treatment for his injuries.
Officers spoke to his wife who told them she was trying to park in front of their home. She asked the men to move, according to the report.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 513-425-7700.