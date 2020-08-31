Hamilton crash leads to shots fired, K-9 chase and arrest

A Hamilton teen is facing several felony charges for allegedly returning to the scene of a traffic crash and firing shots.
Police were called to the 1400 block of Shuler Avenue about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a crash that was followed by a fight and a suspect fleeing the scene, according to the police report.
According to witnesses, the man ran about a block away, returned with a firearm and began firing shots toward Brent Helgenberger. He was not hit by gunfire.
While police were investigating, officers saw a man not far from the scene, and he ran when they asked to talk with him, according to the report.
A K-9 unit was called from Fairfield, and police dog Koda tracked the suspect to Ray Combs Boulevard, where he was found lying behind a vehicle. The dog bit the suspect, and he was taken into custody.
Helgenberger and witnesses identified Jaron Hardin, 18, of Puthoff St., as the driver and person firing shots, according to police.
Hardin is charged with felonious assault, having weapons while intoxicated, possession of controlled substances, driving under the influence and obstructing official business.
Bond was set at $100,000 for Hardin during arraignment Monday in Hamilton Municipal Court.