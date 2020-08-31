Court denies appeal of Hamilton man’s sentence for child sex conviction

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Charles Pater said he found both the act of rape and the filming of the act to “later watch, get his jollies or whatever,” as two separate crimes that deserved consecutive sentences. Pater sentenced Boyd to 10 years to life in prison for the rape and an additional five years for the pandering charge.

Boyd appealed his consecutive sentences, arguing he had a limited record, was a hard worker and volunteer and had accepted responsibility for his actions.

“Boyd also argues that it was improper for the trial court to run his sentences consecutively because the offense happened on the same day with the same victim ...,” Judge Stephen Powell wrote in the opinion.

The appeals court disagreed with Boyd’s arguments and upheld his sentence.

In the opinion, Powell wrote the court found considerable evidence to support the consecutive sentences, including Boyd’s filming and storage of the abuse on his phone, his lying to investigators when initially confronted with the allegations anda limited juvenile criminal record.