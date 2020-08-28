Middletown man pleads insanity in case of woman’s stabbing death, house fire

Judge Keith Spaeth ordered a psychological forensic evaluation and set a hearing for Oct. 1.

Bond was set for Pride at $1.25 million in Middletown Municipal Court after his arrest, but bond was denied during arraignment at the request of the prosecution. It is an unusual request that is often reserved for those who face the possibility of the death penalty if convicted.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said Pride’s criminal past is one reason for the request.

“We try to stay out of a lot of discussion about bond issues ... but in this particular case you have a repeat violent offender issue because this fellow had not been out of prison all that long and all of a sudden here he is stabbing a woman and presumptively attempting to murder a child in the process by means of fire,” Gmoser said. “So I am permitted at that point for bond purposes to say the evidence is serious and evidence is great and we are requesting no bond be issued because of the danger to society.”

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Pride was released from prison on Aug. 9 after serving a sentence for burglary and aggravated burglary.