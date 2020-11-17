Monroe police continuing its investigation of fatal crash involving teenager

MONROE — Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Middletown teenager last week.
The Butler County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Benjamin Wayne Maidon, 15, of Middletown, who died in a crash reported about 10:14 p.m. Nov. 10 in the 6100 block of Hamilton Middletown Road (Ohio 4), near Apple Knoll Lane.
The preliminary cause of death was the result of a head trauma after an autopsy was conducted last week.
At the time of the crash, Monroe police reported there were other occupants in the vehicle also transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.
Monroe Police Chief Bob Buchanan declined to comment on the investigation as the crash report had not yet been completed.