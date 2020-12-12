X

Fairfield city manager resigns

Mark T. Wendling, resigned from his position as Fairfield city manager.
Credit: City of Fairfield

By Jen Balduf

Fairfield City Manager Mark Wendling announced his resignation Friday after serving in that role for the last five years.

Previously, Wendling was the city’s assistant city manager.

“The city is very appreciative of Mark’s leadership and many contributions during his service with the city and wishes him well,” according to a statement released by the city.

Fire Chief Don Bennett has been appointed to serve as acting city manager.

The city will begin the process of selecting a new city manager in the near future, the statement read.

