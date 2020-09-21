Hamilton bar cited by state for breaking coronavirus restrictions

The Grub Pub in Hamilton was cited for limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption. Agents reportedly visited the bar at 11:18 p.m. and were able to buy alcoholic drinks. Last call is 10 p.m. because of coronavirus restrictions.

The citation comes several weeks after the Madison Inn in Madison Twp. was cited by the state. Agents visited the Madison Inn at 11:43 p.m. on Aug. 21 and purchased a beer. The agents also observed approximately 50 patrons drinking and ordering alcoholic beverages, according to the OIU.