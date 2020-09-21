Hamilton bar cited by state for breaking coronavirus restrictions

A Hamilton bar was cited by the state over the weekend for violating rules related to coronavirus precautions.
The Grub Pub in Hamilton was cited for limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption. Agents reportedly visited the bar at 11:18 p.m. and were able to buy alcoholic drinks. Last call is 10 p.m. because of coronavirus restrictions.
The citation comes several weeks after the Madison Inn in Madison Twp. was cited by the state. Agents visited the Madison Inn at 11:43 p.m. on Aug. 21 and purchased a beer. The agents also observed approximately 50 patrons drinking and ordering alcoholic beverages, according to the OIU.
“It seems that the state is picking on one business and that’s us,” owner Charles Wilmot said at the time.
Wilmot said around 10 p.m. it’s common for customers to buy buckets of beer and move the party from the bar to their residences. Wilmot believes the patrons would be safer inside a bar where customers and employees are asked to wear masks.
The Madison Inn opened in 1946 and has been owned by the Wilmot family since 1976.
Gov. Mike DeWine earlier said bars couldn’t serve alcohol after 10 p.m. in hopes of reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus.