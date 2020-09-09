Hamilton attorney arrested for allegedly exposing himself on I-275

A Hamilton attorney who was criminally charged and fired in 2006 after allegedly walking nude through city offices was arrested Monday in Hamilton County for allegedly driving while exposing himself.
Scott Blauvelt, 49, was charged with pubic indecency, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, for allegedly driving nude on I-275 and “exposing his private parts to a female who believed she was being followed by the subject.”
Blauvelt pleaded not guilty in court today and was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to be back in court Sept. 25, according to court records.
Blauvelt was charged with two counts of public indecency in September 2006 while he was the Hamilton City Prosecutor after security cameras in the government building shared by city and county allegedly captured video of him walking naked on two occasions, according to Journal-News reporting.
The charges were later dismissed due to a speedy-trial violation and sealed. Blauvelt was fired by the city from his job as prosecutor.
At the time, Michael Gmoser, who was not yet the Butler County prosecutor and who served a Blauvelt’s attorney, said the incidents were caused by a reaction to prescription medication Blauvelt was taking to treat a mental illness and seizure disorder he developed after a serious crash in 2005.