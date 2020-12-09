Hamilton doctor indicted on 26 counts after investigation into patient claims

Claims detailed in Ohio State Chiropractic Board and Hamilton police documents include that Boyd inappropriately touched patients’ genital areas, massaged abdominal and thigh areas, took X-rays of genital areas and did other inappropriate touching.

The claims covered a period of 23 years. Police seized a desktop computer, an iPhone, numerous X-rays from the past 30-plus years, a box of Polaroid photos, two canisters of film, medical records for the alleged victims and five electronic hard drives when serving the search warrant in October.

Boyd has requested a hearing with the state chiropractic board that is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2021.

