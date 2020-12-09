Hamilton doctor indicted on 26 counts after investigation into patient claims

A Hamilton chiropractor has been indicted on 26 sex-related charges following an investigation into claims that he inappropriately touched patients and engaged in misconduct.
Stephen Boyd was indicted on 12 counts of gross sexual imposition, seven counts of sexual battery, four counts of rape, two counts of attempted sexual battery and one count of attempted rape, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Ohio State Chiropractic Board sent Dr. Stephen Boyd a letter on Feb. 20 notifying him of sexual misconduct allegations by two patients dating back to 1989 and the early 1990s. Two more patients with allegations as late as 2012 were added to the complaint in June.
Hamilton police said in October they were also investigating claims against Boyd by four patients and served a search warrant at his office in October.
Claims detailed in Ohio State Chiropractic Board and Hamilton police documents include that Boyd inappropriately touched patients’ genital areas, massaged abdominal and thigh areas, took X-rays of genital areas and did other inappropriate touching.
The claims covered a period of 23 years. Police seized a desktop computer, an iPhone, numerous X-rays from the past 30-plus years, a box of Polaroid photos, two canisters of film, medical records for the alleged victims and five electronic hard drives when serving the search warrant in October.
Boyd has requested a hearing with the state chiropractic board that is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2021.
