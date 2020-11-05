Man sentenced for 2018 sexual assault of Miami University student

A Richmond, Ind. man has been sent to prison for the 2018 sexual assault of a 21-year-old Miami University student.
Brandon Levi Gilbert, now 24, who lived in Oxford at the time of the incident, was charged with rape, attempted rape, two counts of kidnapping and felonious assault for the 2018 incident in Oxford. His trial was continued several times, including once due to an issue with an expert witness who was unavailable, the unavailability of a prosecution witness and coronavirus concerns.
On July 17, Gilbert pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
On Wednesday, Judge Greg Howard sentenced Gilbert to four years in prison. That includes three years for felonious assault and one year for gross sexual imposition. The abduction charge was merged.
Gilbert, who was free on bond awaiting trial, faced a maximum of nine years in prison.
According to the police report, an Oxford police officer described hearing screams just before seeing a Miami University student wearing only one shoe run toward him early on the morning of Sept. 29, 2018.
The student told the officer that a man had thrown her to the ground and punched her so many times in her right ear that she was having trouble hearing out of it.
While being attacked, the woman said she saw the lights from in officer’s police cruiser, which was stopped nearby as he wrote a ticket for a vehicle registration violation.
She later identified Gilbert, whom police stopped nearby on East Central Avenue, as her attacker.