Man sentenced for 2018 sexual assault of Miami University student

According to the police report, an Oxford police officer described hearing screams just before seeing a Miami University student wearing only one shoe run toward him early on the morning of Sept. 29, 2018.

Explore 2 notable Butler County trials delayed by coronavirus caution

The student told the officer that a man had thrown her to the ground and punched her so many times in her right ear that she was having trouble hearing out of it.

While being attacked, the woman said she saw the lights from in officer’s police cruiser, which was stopped nearby as he wrote a ticket for a vehicle registration violation.

She later identified Gilbert, whom police stopped nearby on East Central Avenue, as her attacker.