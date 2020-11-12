Butler County firefighter gets probation for misuse of credit card that included Disney World trip

A Fairfield Twp. firefighter has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court to a felony charge related to misusing a credit card.
Jeremy Spears, 40, of Forest Park, pleaded guilty in September to misuse of a credit card, a fifth-degree felony, and theft and falsification charges were dismissed. He was ordered to pay $1,844.16 in restitution to the township firefighter’s association.
Spears was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Charles Pater to three years basic community control.
He was indicted on June 2 after spending about $1,800 on a Fairfield Twp. Firefighters Association credit card intended to be used for necessities and food purchases. Some of the purchases were made while Spears was on vacation in Disney World, according to an investigation.
The theft and misuse of credit card charges are related to activities from May 24, 2019 through Nov. 21, 2019, according to the indictment. Fairfield Twp. Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said a tip from inside the township fire department led to investigation and charges.
Fairfield Twp. Fire Chief Tim Thomas said Wednesday that Spears has been on unpaid administrative leave since the charges were filed and he will be working with the township administrator to determine the next action now that the legal process has played out.
“There is a trust in emergency services people whether that is law enforcement or fire that we are held to a standard, and this definitely not that standard that we expect our folks to do,” Thomas said. "To say I am disappointed this has happened would be an understatement, but obviously people make mistakes.