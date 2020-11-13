Area lawmakers want add charges for rioting and looting following Columbus protects

“I lived it," she said. "(Police officers are) out there protecting everyone peacefully protesting because that’s a First Amendment right and we’re happy to be able to do that. But when someone makes the decision to throw that brick, or fire a gun into the crowd, at a police officer or whatever, that’s where you ramp it up to a whole other level of not peaceful.”

Abrams and Carruthers started to work on the bill after rioting occurred in Columbus as people protested the killing of George Floyd.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones backs the bill “100 percent.”

“It’s a start, and when you do something like this, you have to start and take baby steps,” he said. “This is important that they have the courage to bring this up and get it passed.”

Abrams said people agree that the destruction of property is unacceptable, and Carruthers said those acts “detract from the message of those who peacefully protest.”

“Freedom of speech and freedom of assembly are important cornerstones of our democracy,” Abrams said. “This legislation embraces the right of all Americans to peacefully assemble and make their voice heard in the public arena while supporting first responders, law enforcement, small businesses and law-abiding Ohioans.”

The lawmakers hope the bill is fast-tracked during the General Assembly’s lame-duck session as they see this as a bipartisan bill. Only Republicans have signed onto the bill as of Wednesday, and the bill has not yet been assigned to a committee.