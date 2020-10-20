Man indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl in Butler County

A Cincinnati man is facing felony charges, including three counts of rape, for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.
Rodrigo Medina, 46, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury last week for the rape charges and three counts of gross sexual imposition involving a child under the age of 13.
The alleged crimes occurred between January 2018 and Oct. 1, 2020, according to the indictment.
The crimes were investigated by Sharonville police and occurred in the southeast corner of the city that is in Butler County.
According to records from County Area III Court, where the original rape charge was filed, Medina’s alleged crimes were caught on video and involved a 9-year-old female.
The victim’s parents reported an in-home security camera showed Medina had inappropriate contact with their daughter, according to the court records. The victim also described to investigators sexual acts Medina performed on her.
Medina is housed in the Butler County and has an ICE holder in addition to the indicted charges. The case has been assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Charles Pater, but an arraignment date had not yet been set Monday afternoon.