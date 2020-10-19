Woman charged in crash that seriously injured 2 Edgewood students wants evidence suppressed

HAMILTON — The lawyer for a Hamilton woman charged with multiple felonies for a crash that seriously injured two Edgewood High School students in May is asking a Butler County Common Pleas judge to suppress some evidence.
Samantha Lee Harvey’s attorney, Michael Mills, believes police conducted an unlawful stop and warrantless seizure when they stopped her vehicle on May 6, according to court documents reviewed by The Journal-News.
Mills wrote he wanted the sobriety test, Harvey’s statements to police and her urine sample collected suppressed.
A hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1 before Judge Charles Pater, according to court documents.
Harvey, 51, of the 600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, is charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of vehicular assault and misdemeanor charges of driving a vehicle under the influence and driving a vehicle under the influence of marijuana for the crash that happened about 3 a.m. May 6 near Ohio 4 and Symmes Road in Fairfield
Edgewood sophomore Savannah Schlueter, 16, who was driving, and junior Caila Nagel, 17, were seriously injured, according to school district officials.
Harvey, the driver of the other vehicle, was charged with OVI, but a grand jury returned the additional charges against her. She is free on her own recognizance.