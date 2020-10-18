Coronavirus: 181,787 cases, 5,067 deaths in Ohio

cases and deaths have been confirmed by the state. A total of 52 new hospitalizations have been reported today, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 17,061. Eight intensive care admissions were reported, bringing the total to 3,547.

As of Thursday, October 15, twenty-nine counties in Ohio are at level 3, or red, representing 65% of Ohioans, Gov. Mike DeWine said. There are 52 counties that have a high incidence of coronavirus, meaning there are more than 1000 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks.