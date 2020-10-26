Middletown moving to improve downtown building facades with new grants

Lyons said the grant program allows the city to build trust and relationships with local business and property owners. No funds will be made until the work is completed.

“It’s an opportunity to work with downtown property owners,” she said.

Councilman Joe Mulligan said, “I think this is a tangible example of the city coming to the table to help.”

Properties to be improved include:

1120-1126 Central Avenue: $11,000

The grant assistance is for a new facade on back of building that will become the new grand entrance for the building. Assistance will be used for lighting and landscaping upgrades.

1206-1218 Central Avenue: $14,235

Assistance for this building includes two new covered porches, partially constructed with trellis to allow for outdoor eating and lounging. An existing business in the middle will separate the two porches.

5 Canal Street: $39,000

The grant assistance for this building will be for the replacement of old roof, removing debris, and installation of new rubber roof. Central Avenue Historic District approval was not need unless the pitch of the roof is changed.

1044 Central Avenue: $11,500

This grant will be for façade updates with a mural and three window openings. This is part of a larger rehabilitation project that will create retail and residential units. A tenant has signed a three-year contract once space is completed. In addition, two two-bedroom residential units with about 1,200 square feet each has interested renters.