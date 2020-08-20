K-9 finds meth outside Butler County jail in latest contraband bust

Meth found by K-9 Thunder and Corrections Officer Jason Schultz outside the Butler County Court Street Jail BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Inmates will have someone, through a conversation or letters, plant something in a location they may be able to get to, he said.

“Our staff is always with (them) but you many have three or four (inmates) with with one staff member,” Dwyer said. “It becomes almost like a magic show as to whether you can see every movement they make. The creativeness to smuggle contraband into the facility isn’t rivaled by much.”

Dwyer said contraband has been found in dirty diapers taken from the public restrooms and dropped in a dirty mop bucket that resurfaces when the water is emptied.

“The officers with them are trained to spot (contraband operations) and it goes on in every correctional facility in the world,” Dwyer said. “That is one of the main reasons we got the dog. It is a force multiplier, one dog can do the job of 100 corrections officers.”

The Matt Haverkamp Foundation, which was established in 2005 for Golf Manor police K-9 Officer Matt Haverkamp, who died in a car crash, is funding the dog.