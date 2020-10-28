Hamilton bakery recovers from damaging summer break-in with community support

Almond Sisters Bakery on High Street in Hamilton has seen support from the community and other local businesses to help them out after one of their windows was broken out overnight July 25, 2020. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

She said because of the success of the online fundraiser, officials with GoFundMe asked for more information, identification and verification before they would distribute any of the funds.

According to the GoFundMe page, the total reached was $7,862 from 201 donations to help the bakery.

Hubbard said it took a few weeks for Go Fund Me to process the verification and other information before the funds were released.

She said it took several more weeks for the customized plate glass to be delivered and installed. In addition to the new window, Hubbard said some of the proceeds were used to purchase insurance, a new security system and a new mixer. She said they renovated the store by changing around the display cases and will soon be serving Expresso drinks for their customers.

“We were ridiculously overwhelmed from the love from the community,” Hubbard said. “I had crying fits and kept asking why do we stand out for such community support. We had people come in and hand us money without buying anything and they kept saying, ‘We want you to stay open. We don’t want you to fail.'”

Explore Almond Sisters Bakery opens for business in Hamilton

Hubbard and others painted a mural on the plywood covering the spot of the missing window.

“The mural is going to be kept because it’s special,” she said. The plywood had a message painted on it, “Broken, but not destroyed."

Almond Sisters Bakery sees large community support after a window was broken overnight July 25. FILE PHOTO

“We’re tremendously grateful to the community,” Hubbard said. “It’s an honor to serve the community. We always wanted to be in Hamilton. They took care of us and shown us how much the city loves us.”

Hamilton police Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said the July break-in remains an open case.