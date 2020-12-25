Butler County girl uses cookie sales, donations to sweeten Christmas for needy kids

But this year, coronavirus concerns stopped the Estes’ family tradition of fund-raising cookie sales.

Undeterred, the now-seventh-grader at Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Fairfield and her family decided to spend $600 of the money they usually spent for baking hundreds of cookies to directly buy gifts. They purchased 19 mini-trampolines for preschoolers at Butler County Education Services Center’s Grant Early Learning Center.

“She just has a huge heart,” said Danielle Estes of her daughter. “And she’s a really creative little girl who adores little kids.”

Angela Pingleton, Taya’s aunt, is a preschool teacher at Grant Early Learning Center, said her niece delivers a lot more than just gifts to students.

“It is so important for these kiddos to see someone older, but close to their age, working so hard and selflessly to give to others,” said Pingleton.

“Christmas is a time of giving and we need to teach our little ones to show kindness whenever we can. Even at such a young age, they (older children) can still make a huge impact on others.”

Schools have not been allowing classroom visitors due to coronavirus precautions, so this Christmas season Taya and her family instead recently delivered the mini-trampolines directly to the kids.

“I didn’t get to go to their school this year so instead we went to their homes and delivered the gifts to their front porches,” said Taya.

Giving and “seeing the smiles on their faces,” makes her happy, said Taya, whose family has a Facebook page – Taya’s Tasties - devoted to her efforts.