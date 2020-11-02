New Home Depot delivery hub opens in Hamilton with more than 100 jobs

In it, Home Depot will accept appliances and other goods from vendors, then prepare them for delivery and installation.

“We’re happy to welcome Home Depot and thankful for their investment in Hamilton," said Hamilton Economic Development Director Jody Gunderson. "It’s becoming more and more imperative for such retailers to have more control over the ‘last mile’ in their supply chain to the consumer. This location in Hamilton provides them with great access to the tri-state market.”

It is the latest move by a company to add logistics or non-retail operations in Butler County. Walmart recently held hiring events for its fulfillment center that will replace the former Hayneedle distribution center in Monroe. The industrial park located a half-mile from the Interstate 75/Ohio 63 interchange is also the home to manufacturers UGN and Serta Simmons Bedding as well as Amazon, DHL, Cornerstone Brands and Blue Buffalo distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers.

Kimm Lauterbach, president and CEO of the non-profit Regional Economic Development Initiative Cincinnati that provides business support in the region, said supply chain jobs continue to grow — up 40% in the region since 2014 — and southwest Ohio is taking advantage.

“Home Depot’s decision to locate its new distribution operation in the city of Hamilton is a logical one, given the city’s proximity to major interstate corridors and markets across the U.S, as well as access a talented supply chain workforce of more than 41,000 people,” Lauterbach said. "The support of JobsOhio and the City of Hamilton was crucial to the project’s success.”

The new site signals the need to continue changing, Lucas said.

“We’re adapting technology and the face of the way we do business,” he said. “This is another aspect of how we take care of our customers.”