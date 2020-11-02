New Home Depot delivery hub opens in Hamilton with more than 100 jobs

Home Depot is continuing its expansion of online ordering and home delivery with a new Hamilton facility that includes more than 100 jobs in the city.
The company opened a new distribution hub in existing space at 115 Enterprise Dr. last month. The 100,620 square feet of space will be used for “last-mile” deliveries directly to customers outside of the brick-and-mortar business.
The operation, which opened on Oct. 5, signals the retail industry’s continued move to accommodating online orders with the goal of fast and convenient delivery, which will happen throughout the Greater Cincinnati region from the Hamilton facility, officials said.
“Online sales is definitely the place to be nowadays,” said Joshua Lucas, operations manager for the Hamilton facility.
The facility has generated more than 115 jobs, Home Depot said. It has taken space in a new warehouse built last year as the first tenant.
In it, Home Depot will accept appliances and other goods from vendors, then prepare them for delivery and installation.
“We’re happy to welcome Home Depot and thankful for their investment in Hamilton," said Hamilton Economic Development Director Jody Gunderson. "It’s becoming more and more imperative for such retailers to have more control over the ‘last mile’ in their supply chain to the consumer. This location in Hamilton provides them with great access to the tri-state market.”
It is the latest move by a company to add logistics or non-retail operations in Butler County. Walmart recently held hiring events for its fulfillment center that will replace the former Hayneedle distribution center in Monroe. The industrial park located a half-mile from the Interstate 75/Ohio 63 interchange is also the home to manufacturers UGN and Serta Simmons Bedding as well as Amazon, DHL, Cornerstone Brands and Blue Buffalo distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers.
Kimm Lauterbach, president and CEO of the non-profit Regional Economic Development Initiative Cincinnati that provides business support in the region, said supply chain jobs continue to grow — up 40% in the region since 2014 — and southwest Ohio is taking advantage.
“Home Depot’s decision to locate its new distribution operation in the city of Hamilton is a logical one, given the city’s proximity to major interstate corridors and markets across the U.S, as well as access a talented supply chain workforce of more than 41,000 people,” Lauterbach said. "The support of JobsOhio and the City of Hamilton was crucial to the project’s success.”
The new site signals the need to continue changing, Lucas said.
“We’re adapting technology and the face of the way we do business,” he said. “This is another aspect of how we take care of our customers.”