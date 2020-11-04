Election results: 7 races and issues you need to know in Butler County

Gross has 63.6 percent of the vote while Horn has 36.4 percent with all precincts reporting.

Republican Hall has 37-point Election Night lead over Democrat Novak for 53rd Ohio House seat

Republican Thomas Hall has a 37-point Election Night lead over Democrat Michelle Novak for the 53rd Ohio House District seat.

Hall has 68.6 percent of the early votes while Novak has 31.4 percent with all precincts reporting.

Middletown income tax increase passing with strong support

The city of Middletown income tax increase issue held strong support with all precincts reporting in Butler and Warren counties.

The 10-year, 0.25% income tax increase for Middletown street and road repairs held a 57% to 43% advantage between Butler County and Warren County voters late Tuesday night. The income tax would rise from 1.75% to 2%.

Voters support 11 of 14 Hamilton city charter amendments in unofficial results

Hamilton residents voted in favor of 11 of 14 amendments to the city’s charter — essentially the constitution that dictates how the government should operate — in unofficial results.

The proposed amendments were put forward by the city’s Charter Review Commission, a panel that’s created every five years to see what changes should be made.

Butler County social service levies pass in unofficial results

The Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board (MHARS) and Council on Aging of Southwest Ohio both had renewal levies on the ballot.

Unofficial vote totals showed voters supported the MHARS board levy by 73% to 27%. The Elderly Services Program was leading by a 77% to 23% margin.

West Chester Twp. voters pass police, fire levies

West Chester Twp. voters unofficially approved two new West Chester Twp. police and fire levies that would bring in about $10 million annually.

With all 44 precincts counted, the 2-mill fire levy passed 73% to 27% and 2-mill police levy won by a 65% to 35% margin, according to unofficial totals from the Butler County Board of Elections.