Republican Hall leads Democrat Novak for 53rd Ohio House seat

HAMILTON — With the early voting counted, Republican Thomas Hall is leading Democrat Michelle Novak for the 53rd Ohio House District seat.
Hall has 59.2 percent of the early votes as of 8:35 p.m., while Novak has 40.8 percent.
Novak, a Middletown School Board member, and Hall, a Madison Twp. Trustee, are seeking to succeed Rep. Candice Keller, R-Middletown, who lost her bid for the Ohio Senate during the spring primary election. The district represents the western and northern parts of Butler County, including Oxford and most of Middletown.
Novak and Hall don’t agree on most policy issues, but said those elected to the Statehouse will determine Ohio’s direction.
“I believe this election decides the future of this district, of this state and of this country,” Hall said. “This election is not about the candidates anymore. This election is about the beliefs and the values of each candidate. The direction of the country depends on where you want to go, and in my race, you could pick one of two totally different people.”
Novak said she would like people to recognize “the impact these Statehouse races are going to have in their lives, and what it’s going to mean for at least the next 10 years.”
“It’s important that voters understand who it is that’s running, and they go into the polls informed and are making informed decisions,” she said.