Republican Lang takes lead over Democrat Wyenandt in 4th Senate District race

HAMILTON — After additional early votes added to the first batch of votes, Ohio Rep. George Lang is now leading Kathy Wyenandt for the 4th Ohio Senate District seat.
Lang has 53.8 percent of the early votes as of 8:35 p.m. while Wyenandt has 46.1 percent. Write-in candidate Kent Keller, of Middletown, has 0.1 percent
Wyenandt, of Liberty Twp., Lang, R-West Chester Twp., and Keller, a Republican from Middletown, competed for a four-year term starting in January representing the 4th Ohio Senate District, which incorporates most of Butler County and pays $63,007 a year, plus 52 cents per mile. The winner will succeed Ohio Sen. Bill Coley, R-Liberty Twp., who is term-limited.
Wyenandt is trying for a second time to beat Lang for a seat in Columbus. Lang beat Wyenandt for an Ohio House seat two years ago, but the Liberty Twp. resident hopes to be the first Democrat since 1970 to be elected to a General Assembly seat, and the first Democrat to be elected as 4th District senator since it was formed in 1967.
Middletown’s David Armbruster won election in 1970 to the then-39th House District. He only served one term.
All three want to address House Bill 6 in the Ohio Senate next year if nothing is done this General Assembly.
Wyenandt said the alleged bribery scheme that led to House Bill 6′s passage was a result of “25 years of one-party rule has led to corruption and unaccountability, and career politicians who are not working for us.”
“Our government has to be solely accountable to the governed,” she said, adding that “crony capitalism” is probably “the single greatest threat to free-market capitalism.”
Lang called for all 501(c)4 organizations, or super PACs, to disclose their funding. A 501(c)4, investigators say, hid the Householder donations and is at the heart of the investigation.
“We as elected officials have to disclose every penny we get and how we spend it, and I think the same should be for all political causes,” Lang said.
Keller said he “cannot express how disappointed” he was with House Bill 6′s passage, and claims every representative that voted on it “knew it was a bailout from the beginning.”