Republican Lang takes lead over Democrat Wyenandt in 4th Senate District race

All three want to address House Bill 6 in the Ohio Senate next year if nothing is done this General Assembly.

Wyenandt said the alleged bribery scheme that led to House Bill 6′s passage was a result of “25 years of one-party rule has led to corruption and unaccountability, and career politicians who are not working for us.”

“Our government has to be solely accountable to the governed,” she said, adding that “crony capitalism” is probably “the single greatest threat to free-market capitalism.”

Lang called for all 501(c)4 organizations, or super PACs, to disclose their funding. A 501(c)4, investigators say, hid the Householder donations and is at the heart of the investigation.

“We as elected officials have to disclose every penny we get and how we spend it, and I think the same should be for all political causes,” Lang said.

Keller said he “cannot express how disappointed” he was with House Bill 6′s passage, and claims every representative that voted on it “knew it was a bailout from the beginning.”