Butler County social service levies lead in early voting

Butler County mental health and elderly services levies are receiving support, according to the first returns reported by the Butler County Board of Elections.
The Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board (MHARS) and Council on Aging of Southwest Ohio both had renewal levies on the ballot today. Unofficial vote totals posted shortly after the polls closed Tuesday show voters are supporting the MHARS board levy by 80.2% to 19.8%
The Elderly Services Levy is passing by 83.4% to 16.6% of the absentee and early votes.
There are 256,930 registered voters and with two hours left for in-person voting on Tuesday BOE Director Diane Noonan reported they were already at 70.53% voter turnout. In 2016 the final voter turnout was 71.05% and 71.32% in 2012.
These results are expected to change as more ballots are counted through Nov. 18. We will continue to update these results as more ballots are counted.
Neither measure will increase taxes, officials said. The 1.3-mill Elderly Services Program levy costs $42 annually per $100,000 in property valuation and brings in $10 million. The cost for the 1-mill mental health and addiction services is $32 annually and garners $7.5 million.