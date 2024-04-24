Puppy found inside bag tied shut at Hamilton park

By
41 minutes ago
A puppy was found Wednesday morning inside a bag tied shut at a park in Hamilton.

The puppy was inside a tie-bag pulled shut found at L.J. Smith - North End Park, 1150 Joe Nuxhall Blvd.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information or who knows the puppy’s owner to contact dog warden Elizabeth Burkett at 513-887-PAWS (7297), ext. 3, or email dogwarden@butlersheriff.org.

We are working to learn more information about who found the puppy as well as the the puppy’s gender, approximate age and condition.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

