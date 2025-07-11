Breaking: ‘Nothing compares to coming back home’: Kayla Harrison returns as a UFC champion

OVI checkpoint today in Middletown

Location for second checkpoint Saturday in Butler County has not been released
The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI checkpoint tonight, July 11, staring at 6 p.m. in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI checkpoint tonight, July 11, staring at 6 p.m. in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By
32 minutes ago
X

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint today in Middletown.

The checkpoint will start at 6 p.m. and last no longer than 10 p.m. at northbound South Breiel Boulevard at Lefferson Road.

An additional Butler County checkpoint is scheduled for Saturday, and the location and time will be released the day of the checkpoint.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by U.S. DOT/NHTSA and ODPS.

In Other News
1
Middletown comes to rescue for summer program for kids
2
Hamilton animal shelter says kittens were improperly euthanized after...
3
‘Nothing compares to coming back home’: Kayla Harrison returns as a UFC...
4
Have there been more ‘lightning bugs’ this year?
5
SNAP changes could impact 97K Ohioans, many on food stamps in Butler...

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.