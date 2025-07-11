OVI checkpoint today in Middletown

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint today in Middletown.
The checkpoint will start at 6 p.m. and last no longer than 10 p.m. at northbound South Breiel Boulevard at Lefferson Road.
An additional Butler County checkpoint is scheduled for Saturday, and the location and time will be released the day of the checkpoint.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by U.S. DOT/NHTSA and ODPS.
