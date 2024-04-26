Ross Local schools name William Rice as new superintendent

The Ross Local School District has announced that it has chosen a new superintendent for the district.
William Rice was approved unanimously at a special board of education meeting on Thursday, the district said in a release. He will officially assume his new role on Aug. 1.
The district underlined Rice’s roots in the area, saying that Rice and his family have been members of the Ross community for almost 12 years.
Rice holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Ohio State University, a master’s degree in education from the University of Findlay and his administrative license and a second master’s degree from the University of Cincinnati.
His latest role was as the assistant superintendent for Fairfield City Schools since 2022.
In a statement, Rice said, “I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to work with the wonderful staff and students of the Ross Local School District. As a community member for almost 12 years, I love the spirit and willingness of this community to do whatever is necessary for the betterment of our youth. I promise this community that I will give you my all, working to ensure the best educational experience for every student.”
About the Author