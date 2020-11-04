West Chester Twp. voters favoring safety services levies in early voting

The Butler County Board of Elections is reporting unofficial vote totals of 73.8% to 26.2% for the fire levy and 61.9% to 38.1% in favor of the police levy.

There are 256,930 registered voters in the county and with two hours left for in-person voting on Tuesday BOE Director Diane Noonan reported they were already at 70.53% voter turnout. In 2016 the final voter turnout was 71.05% and 71.32% in 2012.