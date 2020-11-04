West Chester Twp. voters favoring safety services levies in early voting

Early election results show voters are supporting the two new West Chester Twp. police and fire levies that would bring in about $10 million annually.
The Butler County Board of Elections is reporting unofficial vote totals of 73.8% to 26.2% for the fire levy and 61.9% to 38.1% in favor of the police levy.
There are 256,930 registered voters in the county and with two hours left for in-person voting on Tuesday BOE Director Diane Noonan reported they were already at 70.53% voter turnout. In 2016 the final voter turnout was 71.05% and 71.32% in 2012.
These results are expected to change as more ballots are counted through Nov. 18. We will continue to update these results as more ballots are counted.
If the voting trend continues, each new 2-mill levy would generate $5 million and the owner of a $200,000 home would pay around $28 a month or $336 annually for both levies.
Police Chief Joel Herzog told the Journal-News recently he had “some concerns” about the levies passing but wasn’t too worried.
“The West Chester voters have always supported us and they recognize what their taxes pay for and the kind of police department and fire department they have,” Herzog said. “They kind of demand the best.”