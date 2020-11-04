Republican Gross extends lead over Democrat Horn for 52nd Ohio House seat

HAMILTON — Republican Jennifer Gross extended her lead over Democrat Chuck Horn for the 52nd Ohio House District seat as of 10:25 p.m. today.
Gross has 63 percent of the vote while Horn has 37 percent.
Horn and Gross are seeking to represent the 52nd Ohio House District in Columbus, which represents residents in West Chester and Liberty townships, and parts of Fairfield Twp. and Sharonville. Today, Ohioans can start casting early votes in the Nov. 3 general election, and boards of elections will mail out requested absentee ballots. They will succeed Rep. George Lang who is seeking an Ohio Senate seat.
One of the top issues currently facing the state’s General Assembly is the bribery scandal involving former House speaker Larry Householder and the energy bailout law House Bill 6.
Horn would push to repeal the law if that doesn’t happen during the current General Assembly.
“If I go to Columbus, it won’t be replaced with the same law,” he said. And if House Bill 6 is replaced this year with a similar bill, then he said, “It could be changed.”
“We need a new policy that supports green jobs and doesn’t subsidize special interests,” he said.
Gross, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, is also against private company bailouts of any kind.
“We need to show we are above board,” she said. “I’m not for bailouts of private companies, and I would like to steer clear of anything that has any look or appearance of impropriety.”
“If they don’t take care of (House Bill 6) by Dec. 31, I think we need to go back to the drawing board,” she said.