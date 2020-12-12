One juvenile pleads in Warren County carjacking and chase, three other cases pending

One of four Montgomery County juveniles has admitted to a reduced misdemeanor delinquency charge in connection to a carjacking last month in Deerfield Twp.
During a detention hearing on Dec. 4 in Warren County Juvenile Court, the 17-year-old teen from Dayton agreed to a plea of admission of delinquency by way of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. He had previously been charged with delinquency by way of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
Judge Joseph Kirby ordered the teen to not have any contact with the victim or with the other co-defendants. Kirby also imposed a 15-day term in the county Juvenile Detention Center and credited the teen for time served. The teen was released to the custody of his mother, according to the court records.
The case was transferred to the Montgomery County Juvenile Court for disposition. State law allows a county to adjudicate a juvenile offense but requires the disposition of the case and sentencing to be done in the juvenile court in the county of residence of the juvenile.
The other three juveniles involved in the Nov. 19 incident are slated to have phone conferences between their attorneys and the court on Monday.
They include:
- A 16-year-old, of Dayton, is charged with delinquency by way of aggravated robbery and failure to comply;
- A 16-year-old, of Dayton, is charged with delinquency by way of aggravated robbery, failure to comply, and receiving stolen property;
- A 16-year-old, 15, of Dayton, is charged with aggravated robbery, receiving stolen property.
The four teens allegedly robbed a Deerfield Twp. man and stole his car about 11:52 p.m. in the 4800 block of Bridge Lane.
Warren County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled before crashing on the interstate ramp in West Chester Twp. at Cincinnati-Dayton Road and Interstate 75.
The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. As deputies searched for the suspects, another vehicle was located and a traffic stop was attempted. The suspects again fled resulting in a lengthy pursuit before being stopped in Middletown. Two juveniles were taken into custody.
Deputies searched the area from the first pursuit and two other juveniles were located in West Chester Twp. and taken into custody. The investigation revealed both incidents were connected to the original incident on Bridge Lane in Warren County.