One juvenile pleads in Warren County carjacking and chase, three other cases pending

They include:

A 16-year-old, of Dayton, is charged with delinquency by way of aggravated robbery and failure to comply;

A 16-year-old, of Dayton, is charged with delinquency by way of aggravated robbery, failure to comply, and receiving stolen property;

A 16-year-old, 15, of Dayton, is charged with aggravated robbery, receiving stolen property.

The four teens allegedly robbed a Deerfield Twp. man and stole his car about 11:52 p.m. in the 4800 block of Bridge Lane.

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled before crashing on the interstate ramp in West Chester Twp. at Cincinnati-Dayton Road and Interstate 75.

The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. As deputies searched for the suspects, another vehicle was located and a traffic stop was attempted. The suspects again fled resulting in a lengthy pursuit before being stopped in Middletown. Two juveniles were taken into custody.

Deputies searched the area from the first pursuit and two other juveniles were located in West Chester Twp. and taken into custody. The investigation revealed both incidents were connected to the original incident on Bridge Lane in Warren County.