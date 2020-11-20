4 juveniles in custody after armed robbery, carjacking and pursuit

Four juveniles appeared in Warren County Juvenile Court for a detention hearing Friday afternoon after being apprehended for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint in Deerfield Twp., and stealing his car late Monday night.
Warren County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4800 block of Bridge Lane about 11:52 p.m. Thursday for a vehicle theft in progress.
Deputies located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled before crashing on the interstate ramp in West Chester Twp. at Cincinnati-Dayton Road and Interstate 75. The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene.
As deputies searched for the suspects, another vehicle was located and a traffic stop was attempted. The suspects again fled resulting in a lengthy pursuit before being stopped in Middletown. Two juveniles were taken into custody.
Deputies searched the area from the first pursuit and two other juveniles were located in West Chester Twp. and taken into custody. The investigation revealed both incidents were connected to the original incident on Bridge Lane in Warren County.
The four juveniles have been charged and are being held in the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center:
- A 16-year-old, of Dayton, is charged with delinquency by way of aggravated robbery and failure to comply;
- A 16-year-old, of Dayton, is charged with delinquency by way of aggravated robbery, failure to comply, and receiving stolen property;
- A 16-year-old, 15, of Dayton, is charged with aggravated robbery, receiving stolen property; and
- A 17-year-old, of Dayton, is charged with delinquency by way of aggravated robbery.