Pre-trials set for 4 juveniles arrested after alleged armed robbery, carjacking and pursuit

Deputies searched the area from the first pursuit in West Chester Twp. where the other two of the juveniles were located and taken into custody. Investigators said both incidents are connected to the original incident on Bridge Lane in Warren County.

Magistrate Megan Davenport ordered all four to be held in the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center pending future court orders. The charges include:

A 16-year-old, of Dayton, is charged with delinquency by way of aggravated robbery, failure to comply, and receiving stolen property;

A 16-year-old, of Dayton, is charged with delinquency by way of aggravated robbery and failure to comply;

A 15-year-old, of Dayton, is charged with delinquency by way of aggravated robbery, receiving stolen property; and

A 17-year-old, of Dayton, is charged with delinquency by way of aggravated robbery.

The four juveniles entered denials to all of the felony charges. A denial of the charge in the juvenile court system is similar to a not guilty plea in adult court.

Davenport set a Nov. 25 pre-trial hearing for the 17-year-old; and pre-trial hearings on Nov. 30 for the other three juveniles.

She also issued noncontact orders for the co-defendants to stay away from each other and from the victim.