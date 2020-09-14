Man accused of breaking leg off Jack Daniels statue, ransacking Hamilton liquor store

A Hamilton man is facing several felony charges after allegedly destroying a statue and hundreds of bottles of alcohol at a Main Street business on Sunday.
Jacob Shane Wright, 26, of the 2000 block of Princeton Road, entered Noonan’s at about 4:35 p.m. and attempted to steal a bottle of liquor, according Hamilton police.
Wright was told to put down the bottle and leave. He then went outside and broke off the leg of a statue of Jack Daniels and returned screaming and threatening employees, said owner Tom Noonan.
“He ripped the leg off Jack Daniels and came back in after my employees. They couldn’t get the door shut fast enough,” Noonan said. “He finally made it through the door and started breaking bottles, throwing them on the ground and ransacking everything."
Wright kicked the store door and ran. He was spotted a short time later in the parking lot of CVS and was eventually apprehended by officers, but he put a dent in a police cruiser after jumping on it, police said. An officer also received a hand and leg injury, according to the police report.
Shattered bottles and alcohol littered the aisles. Noonan said he was at the store until about 3:30 a.m. Monday cleaning.
Damage estimated to the inventory is about $10,000, with total damage estimated at $15,300, including the door, statue leg and cruiser, according to the police report.
Wright was charged with robbery, two counts of vandalism, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.
Noonan’s was open for business Monday. Police took the leg of the statue that has been seated outside for 20 years as evidence.
“He’s an amputee now,” Noonan said. “Going to be a while before we can put him back together.”