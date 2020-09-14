Remains of man found in 1997 in the Great Miami River identified

Within hours, the team worked out the connections between the DNA matches.

Team member Megan Street recalls the moment the family tree was finally built out and led to Larry Porter, corroborated by other online clues that seemed to cease in 1996.

“Every hair on the back of my neck stood up,” Street said.

Margaret Press, CEO and co-founder of the Doe DNA Project, notes that this is the sixth Ohio Doe case that DDP has helped identify.

“I am proud of the work done by the coroner’s office and the continued commitment which led to resolution of this long-standing case. We are grateful to have identified Mr. Porter and reunited him with his family,” Mannix said.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Porter’s death. If anyone has information about Porter they are asked to call detective Joe Ventre at 513-785-1239.