‘I can’t move, please hurry’: Police continue to investigate Monroe father-son shootings

Monroe police are investigating a double shooting incident in which a man told emergency dispatchers his father shot him and then shot himself on Monday morning.
A 52-year-old man called 911 and reported he had been shot multiple times, according to officials. Police found two men shot in the 800 block of Riley Lane, including one who was conscious with multiple gunshot wounds and one who was unconscious with one gunshot wound. Both were taken to local hospitals.
In a 911 call obtained by the Journal-News, a man tells dispatchers, “I need help, I have been shot four times.”
The dispatcher asks, “Who shot you?"
The caller answers, “My father. He is in the living room with me. I can’t move, please hurry.”
He said his father shot himself. The man said he had not seen his father for five years.
“He came at the front door looking for me,” the man told dispatchers. Then he said his father told him he owed him money.
The man said he had been shot several times with a 9-millimeter gun in the arms and legs. At one point, he was able to get to the front door.
When police arrived, the man said his father had shot himself in the head.
Monroe Police released no additional information about the investigation on Monday, including the identity of the men and their conditions.