Fairfield man faces 12 new child sex charges

Last month Heile said, “Whenever we have multiple victims there is always a concern that there is even more. So we would welcome anybody that has any information to come forward.”

On Sept 16, a grand jury returned a superseding indictment against Clenney that included the original charges as well as 12 counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition involved children under the ages of 10 and 13. The new charges allege crimes against four additional victims, according to the prosecutor’s office. The offenses were allegedly committed between September 2007 to June 2020.

During a pre-trial hearing after the new indictment was handed down, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh increased Clenney bond from $200,000 to $1 million.

Clenney remains housed in the Butler County Jail and is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 29 for a pretrial hearing.