Man charged with arson after saying cigar started fatal Butler County fire

James Johnson, 56, was booked into the Middletown City Jail today for aggravated arson, according to Sgt. Kim Peters and jail officials.

Emergency crews were called about 8:06 p.m. Sunday to the blaze at Catalina Manufactured Home Community on Germantown Road. Sheriff’s deputies said the trailer was already engulfed in flames when they arrived. The deputies attempted to get to the occupant’s bedroom, but due to the intensity of the fire in front of the trailer, they were unable to make entry.